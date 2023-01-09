Scarborough residents escape house fire that caused 'significant' damage

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a house fire on Cross Lane in Snainton at 10.59am on Sunday January 8.

Four fire crews from Scarborough, Pickering, Filey and Malton were sent to the scene of the blaze, which caused “significant” damage to the entire property.

All residents were safely out of the building by the time firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were called to several incidents at the weekend.

Crews used two hose reel jets, light portable pumps and breathing apparatus to fight the flames and extinguish the fire. A cause has not yet been identified.

Later the same day, firefighters were called to Goathland, near Whitby, at 12.50pm to assist a woman who had fallen over and had a suspected broken wrist. Crews helped the woman back into a car with her husband and was taken to hospital.

On Friday evening, emergency crews were called to a crash where a bus had collided with a stationary car on Station Road in Hawsker.

Firefighters from Whitby were sent to the scene and assisted paramedics with a passenger who was injured on the top floor at 6.35pm. They used cutting equipment to clear some space before moving the casualty to a waiting ambulance.

North Yorkshire Police said the crash had blocked the main road through the village, causing heavy traffic. They urged motorists to avoid the area.