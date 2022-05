On Monday May 9, Scarborough RNLI assisted in a search for a missing person.

The inshore lifeboat launched at about 1.25pm and proceeded around the castle headland to Scalby Ness.

The crew of three immediately spotted the casualty halfway down the cliff.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough RNLI assist in seach for missing person.