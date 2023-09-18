Scarborough RNLI inshore crew called after dog in water spotted going further out to sea

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The call-out was received at 8.50am on Friday September 15 but cancelled six minutes later as the dog and the person got out of the water and no further assistance was required.

But the RNLI has issued some safety advice.

James Buck, Scarborough RNLI Water Safety Officer, said: “The crew had the boat ready and to the water's edge in record time.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough lifeboat crew out at sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's important to keep yourself safe when you walk your dog.”

People are urged to remember:

- Keep your dog on a lead if you are close to cliff edges or fast-flowing rivers.

- If your dog goes into the water or gets stuck in the mud, don't go after them. Move to a place they can get to safely and call their name - they will probably get out on their own.

- If you're worried about your dog, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.