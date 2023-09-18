News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough RNLI inshore crew called after dog in water spotted going further out to sea

Scarborough RNLI’s inshore lifeboat crew was paged to a dog not returning to the shore and heading further out to sea, with the owner had entered the water to retrieve the dog.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 18th Sep 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 13:57 BST
The call-out was received at 8.50am on Friday September 15 but cancelled six minutes later as the dog and the person got out of the water and no further assistance was required.

But the RNLI has issued some safety advice.

James Buck, Scarborough RNLI Water Safety Officer, said: “The crew had the boat ready and to the water's edge in record time.

Scarborough lifeboat crew out at sea.Scarborough lifeboat crew out at sea.
"It's important to keep yourself safe when you walk your dog.”

People are urged to remember:

- Keep your dog on a lead if you are close to cliff edges or fast-flowing rivers.

- If your dog goes into the water or gets stuck in the mud, don't go after them. Move to a place they can get to safely and call their name - they will probably get out on their own.

- If you're worried about your dog, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

Visit https://rnli.org/.../choose.../coastal-walking/dog-walking for more advice.

