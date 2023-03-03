News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough road temporarily closes as car falls into ditch as person hospitalised - one in hospital

A road today, Friday March 3, was temporarily closed as emergency services dealt with an incident.

By Louise Hollingsworth
15 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Mar 2023, 8:48am

The incident happened on the main street in the village of Folkton.

A car fell into a ditch at the side of the road, but it is not known what caused the incident.

Within minutes, North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and an ambulance arrived shortly afterwards.

A car caused a temporary road closure earlier today as it fell into a ditch. (Pic: Louise Hollingsworth)
The road was closed for a short while whilst services dealt with the incident, and the road has since opened.

It is understood one person was hospitalised.

