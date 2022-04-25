Scarborough RUFC end season with superb 39-28 win at home to title-chasing Driffield RUFC

Drew Govier on his way to scoring a try

The home side opened the scoring when Will Rennard went over but it wasn't long before Driffield took control with a couple of penalties and a try of their own, writes Andy Standing.

A Jordan Holloway try kept Scarborough within touching distance as they trailed 14-12 at the break.

Skipper Drew Govier put Scarborough in front early in the second half, breaking from deep and cutting in from the right flank to place the ball close to the posts. Tom Harrison made no mistake with the conversion.

The visitors hit back and regained the lead with a converted try before Matty Jones' men took the game by the scruff of the neck.

Tom Harrison crashed over from close range and duly converted before kicking two further penalties.

The home side squandered further chances to extend their lead before, in the final minute, Sam Dawson added the fifth try with Harrison again converting.

There was still time for Driffield to get their own converted try but Scarborough deserved their 39-28 victory.

Scarborough's Will Rennard scores a try at home to Driffield in their final league game of the season Photos by Andy Standing

Tom Harrison in action for hosts Scarborough RUFC