Scarborough & Ryedale Mountain Rescue team issue warning as walkers hurt after falling on ice

Both patients were walking on well defined paths, one on the North York Moors and the other on a footpath on the outskirts of Driffield.

Both fell on the ice, could not self rescue and were far enough from the road to need the team’s assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The walkers – who both sustained lower leg injuries – were significantly cold before the team got to them.

Scarborough & Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team.

Scarborough & Ryedale Mountain Rescue team said on its Facebook page: “There is no criticism at all of what they were doing or how they were equipped, however, this cold spell is forecast to last well into the weekend.

"Please take care out there, anyone can fall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Don’t become one of our statistics.