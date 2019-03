Scarborough's annual job fair will be returning to the Grand Hotel on Thursday, 14 March.

The event will be attended by 43 employers and training providers and will be formally opened by Peter Dodd from Welcome To Yorkshire.

The companies that will be attending the fair include Sirius Minerals, B&Q, Sainsbury's, Beyond Housing and Flamingo Land.

It is organised in partnership by Aspire-igen who sponsor the event and Scarborough Jobcentre Plus.