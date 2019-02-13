Scarborough's main Post Office to close on 8 May

Scarborough's Post Office on Aberdeen Walk will close at the beginning of May.

Post Office announced today its decision to relocate services into WH Smith.

Services will be delivered through five serving positions and two self-service kiosks and will be available from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and from 10.30 to 2.30 on Sundays.

A statement released by the company reads: "Following a period of local public consultation and review, we have made the decision to proceed with the proposal to relocate Scarborough Post Office, (11-15 Aberdeen Walk, Scarborough, YO11 1AB) into WHSmith at 106-107 Westborough, Scarborough, YO11 1LD, where it will be operated by WHSmith High Street Ltd and known as Scarborough Post Office.

"The same, wide range of products and services will be available - with with the exception of DVLA Photocard Driving Licence renewal and Security Industry Authority (SIA) licence application services and a cash machine – although all Post Offices branches now offer customers access to their usual high street bank account. This means customers in Scarborough will be able to deposit and withdraw cash, as well as check their balance, over the counter at the branch, during all the extended opening hours."

Roger Gale, Network and Sales director added: “The Post Office is committed to keeping our services at the heart of communities which we know is hugely important to people. This change means we can continue to do that, into the future. We are making sure we take the right action to sustain services for years to come.”

The current Scarborough Post Office will close at 5.30pm on Wednesday, 8 May while the new branch will open on Thursday, 16 May at 9am.