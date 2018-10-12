Scarborough's main Post Office under threat of closure

Scarborough's main Post Office might close under plans to relocate services to WH Smith.

Proposals put forward by the Post Office network will see 40 Post Office branches, including the one on Aberdeen Walk, move inside WH Smith stores in 2019.

The franchise arrangement will therefore see the number of Post Offices operated by the retailer, which currently runs 135 branches, rise to over 200.

In a statement Post Office said that the move would support "the long-term sustainability of Post Office branches" and bring "longer opening hours for customers in many areas".

Post Office Network and Sales Director Roger Gale said: “WHSmith and Post Office have worked together successfully for more than a decade and our collaboration helps to secure our services on high streets for years to come.

“We’re continuing to respond to unprecedented change on high streets and in consumer trends. By adapting to the needs of customers we’re making sure Post Offices will matter as much tomorrow as they do today, with services available when and where people want them, in convenient locations and open for longer hours, including Sundays.

“We’ve made significant changes in our network of 11,500 Post Offices over the past few years, modernising more than 7,500 branches and increasing opening hours for customers by more than 200,000 a week. We’ve also developed our services, including the introduction of everyday banking for customers of the UK’s high street banks.

“The vast majority of the Post Office’s network of 11,500 Post Office branches, large and small, are run on a franchise or agency basis with retailers as part of thriving businesses. It makes sense to further expand this successful, sustainable way of providing Post Office services to customers.”

A final decision is subjected to a six-week public consultation period.