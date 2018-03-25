Scarborough seafront roads closed as car meeting takes place

POLICE have closed a number of roads in Scarborough's seafront area as a safety precaution due to a large car meeting.

North Yorkshire Police said road closures are currently in place tonight (Sunday March 25) on roads including Royal Albert Drive, Luna Park to Sandside, Chain Hill to Queens Parade all the way from Luna Park to Peasholm Gap.

North Yorkshire Police stated in a tweet tonight: "Road closures currently in place in #Scarborough due to a large car meeting. This action has been taken as a safety precaution."