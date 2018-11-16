Scarborough Sixth Form College students and staff get their dancing shoes on for Children In Need

Laughs were plenty at Scarborough Sixth Form College as the students faced off against the staff in their annual dance-off.

The dance-off is organised yearly by the students of the college, in memory of a former student, who died in 2003.

Every year since, students and staff have faced off in the name of charity, with both sides looking for bragging rights.

The students had an advantage - having three teams in the dance-off to the staff's one.

But it was proven that numbers don't always matter, with the staff of the college taking home the coveted trophy, with the three student teams coming in behind.

However, it wasn't about winning for the student organisers, it was getting everyone together for charity.

"We've had great fun organising it and it's all about raising money for Children In Need," the group said.

"We had a very good turnout and everyone seems to have had fun.

"We haven't set a target as such but we're hoping that we've come close to, or beaten, the £100 mark."