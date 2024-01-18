Scarborough Spa to host Hannah - The Soldier Diaries Musical World Premiere

The world premiere of Hannah - The Soldier Diaries will take place in Scarborough in April.

This brand new, original musical with a big bunch of eclectic original songs, a powerful love story and a huge heart, will debut between April 9 and April 14.

The production at the historic Scarborough Spa Theatre will feature a foreword narrated by actor and presenter Ross Kemp, along with a special guest appearance by the D-Day Darlings, the best-selling female group to emerge from Britain’s Got Talent.

The musical is set in a number of Scarborough’s timeless locations and is written by Steve Wallis with music by Nik Martin and features a mix of national and local talent both on and offstage.

Steve said: “We are so looking forward to the world premiere of this brand new and original production at the Scarborough Spa Theatre.

“Scarborough’s inspirational locations, its local talent and the broad emotional range of the story combine to make this inspirational production a memorable work of love for all those involved.

“We hope we’ve created a powerful, original musical with complex, timeless and universal themes at its heart.”

Based on the audiobook of the same name, Hannah - The Soldier Diaries features protagonists Hannah, a student hairdresser, and Jack a Lance Corporal who is serving in the British Army in the Afghan War.

Steve continued: “We are thrilled that Ross Kemp and the D-Day Darlings are on board too.

"However, we haven’t forgotten our local roots: we are using many strands of the local community to help with this production.

“Zoe Wright and Linda Newport, both leading local talents and no stranger to the Scarborough Spa are cast as Hannah and Mrs M respectively along with many more local talented actors.

“Love, longing and resilience are common themes which will have emotional appeal to different generations.

"These themes will transcend time, bringing into focus aspects of the human condition including loss, love and endurance, seamlessly linking the past and future together coupled with a sense of hope.”