Scarborough Sports Village roof damaged by high winds

Part of the Flamingo Land Stadium was was closed off on Saturday, due to high winds damaging the swimming pool roof at Scarborough Sports Village.

High winds from Storm Callum caused part of the roof fixing to blow away, exposing the roof lining to the elements and allowing it to blow freely in the wind.

Due to concerns over safety, part of one end of the football ground was closed to spectators during Scarborough Athletic's 0-0 draw with Bamber Bridge.

Everyone Active were alerted to the problem, and contractors Wilmott Dixon were called to assess any damage, before looking to carry out repairs.

In the meantime, sandbags have been placed on the roof to weight the lining down and stop it blowing in the wind.