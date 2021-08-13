Scarborough street closed after possible sinkhole emerges in middle of the road

A possible sinkhole has emerged on St John's Road in Scarborough. (Photo: Ria Machin)

St John's Road, a one-way street, was closed yesterday afternoon.

Pictures from the scene show a large dip in the middle of the street between Emmanuel St John's Methodist Church and St John's Avenue.

The possible sinkhole has been fenced off with the cause of the collapse not yet known.

St John's Road was later closed after the road depression appeared. (Photo: Simon Hildreth)

Yorkshire Water engineers were sent to the scene this morning after the road depression was noticed by residents.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire County Council said: "St John’s Road is currently closed. Engineers from Yorkshire Water are en route after a depression in the road was noticed which is on the line of the sewer."