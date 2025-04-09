​Scarborough Swimming Club’s Angus Leckonby meets Eilish McColgan ahead of TCS London Marathon debuts

Scarborough Swimming Club's Angus Leckonby meets track star Eilish McColgan ahead of London Marathon.

​What better way for Eilish McColgan to start her new role as Athletics Ambassador for Special Olympics GB than meeting an athlete who is also running the TCS London Marathon for the first time.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​With a decorated track career, with gold and silver medals for Scotland at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, as well as representing Team GB in the last four Olympics, Eilish is following in the footsteps of her mum and 1996 winner, Liz McColgan, in tackling the iconic 26.2 miles.

Scarborough Swimming Club’s Angus Leckonby is going for two Guinness World Record titles in April - youngest and fastest male to complete a marathon (II1) all whilst raising vital funds for people with intellectual disabilities. Angus and Eilish met at the London Marathon Community Track to chat about Marathon Day and Special Olympics GB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old from Octon will attempt to become the youngest and fastest male with an intellectual disability to complete a marathon when he participates in the TCS London Marathon on April 27.

Scarborough Swimming Club's Angus Leckonby meets track star Eilish McColgan ahead of London Marathon.

Later in the year, Angus aims to break similar records during the two-mile swim at London’s Swim Serpentine event on September 20. Angus, who is autistic and lives with verbal dyspraxia and an intellectual disability, is dedicating his efforts to raise £10,000 for Special Olympics Great Britain (GB); the national charity that transforms the lives of people with intellectual disabilities through sport.

Angus’s JustGiving Page: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/angusleckonby2025?utm_medium=CA&utm_source=CL