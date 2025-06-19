Scarborough teams find out what East Riding County Football League division they will compete in next season after re-shuffle
Edgehill, who won the Championship North title last season, finishing 10 points clear of runners-up Bridlington Spa, have been promoted to the 14 team Premier Division for the 2025-26 campaign,
In this division they will face old Scarborough & District Saturday League Division One rivals Filey Town as well as new opponents such as North Cave, Easington United, East Riding Rangers and Haltemprice.
The Championship North and South Divisions have been scrapped, with Seamer Sports contesting the Championship Division alongside the likes of Bridlington Spa, Hull Athletic, Langtoft and Market Weighton Town.
Newby FC, Flamborough, Newlands Park and Scalby have all been placed in Division One, AFC Eastfield step up to Division Three, where they will face the likes of Bishop Wilton, Hornsea Town Reserves and Withernsea United.
Newly-formed side Hunmanby FC will begin life in the new Division Five, alongside teams such as Hull Lions, Port Goole and East Hull Wanderers.
The Premier Division season begins on Saturday August 16, with all other divisions getting underway on Saturday September 6.
Edgehill manager and secretary Alec Coulson picked up his team’s Championship North trophy at the meeting.