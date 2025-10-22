Scarborough teenager Lorenzo Ferrari earns second place at UK Vert Series event in Scotland
The Scarborough Sixth Form student is part of the Great Britain Skateboarding Pipeline programme, is currently ranked third overall in the Men’s Open standings, with two events still to come at Creation in Birmingham and Mount Hawke in Cornwall.
The UK Vert Series is Britain’s premier grassroots competition for vert skateboarding - the style made famous worldwide by Tony Hawk.
Ramps vary in height across the series, often between 10 and 14 feet, riders building speed up the half-pipe walls before launching into the air for spins, flips, and grabs.
It marks a remarkable comeback for Lorenzo, who returned to competitive vert skating this year after his serious leg injury. His recovery has been supported by training at Barons Fitness, and regular travel to GB Pipeline sessions at Graystone Action Sports in Manchester.
During the half-term, he will take on an international field at the Half Pipe Horror contest in Holland, representing Scarborough on the European stage.
Lorenzo said: “After breaking my leg it’s been hard work getting back to this level, so to be competing feels amazing.
"I wouldn’t be here without access to open places like Scarborough’s Hairy Bob’s - and I definitely wouldn’t be competing in vert without the Malton half pipe, restored after the campaign by Ryan Swain.”
The family are exploring sponsorship opportunities to help cover travel costs for national and international competitions.
Past support from the Woodsmith Foundation has been vital in helping Lorenzo.