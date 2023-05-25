Scarborough to feature in Channel 5's ‘Bargain Loving Brits by the Sea’ as it returns for a third Season
The light-hearted documentary follows Britons looking to live the high life on a minimal budget in some of the country's favourite holiday resorts, including Scarborough!
Scarborough business owners (and larger than life characters) Miles and Dawn Jackson featured predominantly in the last two seasons, and now they return in season three.“We finished filming last Summer and we had a lot of fun sharing our shenanigans with the latest film crew!” Miles recalls.
“We’ve been patiently waiting to find out when the show will be on air, and the wait is finally over.
“We’re thrilled to announce that the new series will begin airing on Channel 5 on Thursday 25th May at 8pm.“If you happen to miss it, you can catch up with the series on Channel 5’s on-demand streaming service, My 5.
“We hope that you enjoy watching the show as much as much as we’ve enjoyed making it.”