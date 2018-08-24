Scarborough warm up in style with Friday night win

Scarborough RUFC warmed up for the North One East season in style with a 45-19 home win under lights against Hullensians last Friday night.

Coach Simon Smith praised his side for their all-round good rugby during their friendly win.

Smith said: “The conditions did not help us, as they were not ideal to play good rugby, but in terms of getting another game under our belt ahead of the new campaign, it was fantastic. We scored some great tries.”

Perhaps the most pleasing thing for Smith was that his squad came out without any injuries.

Ben Martin was rested on Friday as a precaution, but Smith said to keep the squad together and fit is the main aim.

Losing skipper Matty Jones is a massive blow, and Smith says that the club will have to remain patient regarding bolstering their squad for the league season.

Smith said: “This is not like football where we can just add players at will, but there is the possibility of a trialist coming in to bolster the squad and all being well one coming in at the end of September.”

Looking ahead to the start of the campaign at Bradford & Bingley on September 1, Smith is cautious about his side’s chances ahead of the new campaign.

He said:“Staying in the division has to be our primary aim, we want this club to get better.

“We want every player involved in the first, second or third team to develop and that starts with having a strong first team and having good foundations within the club.

“As I’ve said, we have a slightly limited squad, but if we can stay up and consolidate at this level after a successful year then it will be a great year for the club.”

After that opening day encounter, Scarborough travel to local rivals Bridlington on September 8.