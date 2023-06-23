Scarborough, Whitby & Ryedale Mind and Parkrun join forces to empower mental health and wellbeing

The innovative collaboration, including Dalby Forest and North Yorkshire Water Park parkruns, offers a holistic approach to mental wellbeing, combining physical activity, community support, and accessibility.

As part of the Get Active project, Scarborough, Whitby, and Ryedale Mind have introduced a run buddy scheme to ensure that individuals who may feel anxious about joining Parkrun are supported in their journey. Experienced runners serve as buddies, providing guidance, encouragement, and companionship to those who are less experienced or apprehensive about participating in the weekly event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We recognised that some individuals may need an extra level of support to overcome their anxiety and engage in physical activity," said Hayley Doubtfire, Get Active Lead at Scarborough, Whitby, and Ryedale Mind. "The run buddy scheme offers a personalised and supportive approach, pairing individuals with experienced runners who understand the challenges and can help build confidence."

SWR Mind launch Get Active x Parkrun partnership as part of mental health awareness week

To further enhance inclusivity and familiarity, the partnership also organizes Parkrun walkthroughs.

These events provide individuals with the opportunity to walk the run route, meet the run director, volunteers, and run buddies, and engage in conversations.

By creating a relaxed and welcoming environment, the walkthroughs aim to alleviate any concerns or uncertainties, fostering a sense of community and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The success of the partnership with Dalby Forest and North Yorkshire Water Park has paved the way for further expansion across the region.

In the coming months, more areas will benefit from the Mind and Parkrun collaboration, with additional Parkrun locations set to join the initiative, offering a wider range of accessible opportunities for individuals to prioritise their mental wellbeing.

The partnership between Scarborough, Whitby, and Ryedale Mind and Parkrun is part of the broader Get Active project, an initiative dedicated to supporting individuals in their journey towards positive mental health through physical activity.

By recognising the significant impact of exercise on mental wellbeing, the project aims to break down barriers and encourage individuals to embrace an active lifestyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We firmly believe that physical activity is a powerful tool in supporting positive mental health," emphasised Hayley Doubtfire. "The Get Active project, in partnership with Parkrun, is a testament to our commitment to empower individuals to take charge of their mental wellbeing and create lasting positive change."

For more information about the partnership, run buddy scheme, and Parkrun walkthroughs, visit the Scarborough, Whitby, and Ryedale Mind website at https://www.swrmind.org.uk/parkrun-walkthroughs/

Parkrun walkthrough events:Friday 14th July 2023, 2-4pm @ Dalby ForestFriday 21st July 2023, 2-4pm @ North Yorkshire Water ParkFriday 11th August 2023, 2-4pm @ North Yorkshire Water ParkFriday 25th August 2023, 2-4pm @ Dalby Forest