Scarborough's Daddy Daycare childminder business gets Good Ofsted rating
David Leather, who runs Daddy Daycare, said one of the key themes identified by the inspector was the wide range of activities and experiences Daddy Daycare provides, including Adventure Fridays, where every week the children go on a surprise trip to somewhere new.
In addition, Daddy Daycare organises an annual dads and children camping trip.
David Leather said: “It’s been a huge career change for me.
"After working 21 years at Malton bacon factory, I left seven years ago to start a new career as an independent male childminder.
"At the time, it made sense for my family, as my wife is a vet and works long hours and I wanted a career that fitted around my own childcare responsibilities.
"At the time, I had no idea there were so few men in the profession, which is a shame as it’s such a fun and rewarding career.
"I like to think i offer something a bit different, a very hands-on provision, prefect for active little learners.
"We go everywhere from Breezy Knees Gardens to Bugtopia.
"I think it's important for young children to have positive male models and am very proud of what Daddy Daycare offers to my families."
The business offers childcare from three months to 12 years old.
If you are interested in learning more about Daddy Daycare, you can call David on 07582 41276 or take a look at the Facebook page.