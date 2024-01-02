Scarborough’s unique Shop at the Stephen Joseph Theatre is delighted to announce one of its ‘members’ has found a new home in time for the New Year!

A stunning, hand-painted cardboard model of Thor the Walrus helped promote the Shop at the SJT’s Christmas treasure hunt and he’s now found a brand-new home at the Children’s Ward at Scarborough Hospital.

Thor was inspired by the walrus who visited Scarborough in December 2022, when he drew huge crowds to the town’s harbour.

Created by one of Shop at the SJT’s Makers, Angela Weir, also known as the Hedgerow Artist, the large and fun depiction of Thor greeted customers as they entered the shop during December.

Thor in Shop at the SJT, Scarborough.

Due to his size, Thor needed to find a new home following the festive period, and after a Facebook campaign, he’s heading to the town’s hospital in time for the New Year.

Lynne Arnison, chairperson of the Shop at the SJT collective, said: “Thor was a very treasured member of the team, and he certainly attracted people into the shop.

“As a cooperative, we always feature a festive quiz in the run up to Christmas with a hamper for the lucky winner.

"This year’s event was very successful, thanks to Thor!”

The Stephen Joseph Theatre also hosted their production of Thor’s Big Adventure in December.

It was their annual show for under sixess, and it finished its run on December 23.