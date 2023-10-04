Scarborough's unique Shop at the SJT reveals ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Christmas theme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shop at the SJT, including bespoke creations from a team of talented makers, offers incredible gift ideas.

This remarkable retail space will be inspired by the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s Christmas 2023 production of Beauty and the Beast.

Lynne Arnison, chairperson of the collective, said: “Each year we get into the festive spirit and take inspiration from the theatre’s annual Christmas production, which this year is Beauty and the Beast.

“Each year we decorate our Christmas Window and host our Christmas Raffle, which customers can enter and win a hamper of handmade gifts from December 1.

“This year, we invite everyone to come to Shop at the SJT and become detectives! There will be a number of hidden Thor the Walrus images throughout the shop, each bearing a different letter.

"Customers of all ages can search for Thor, and spell the word. Then they can fill in a form with their answer and their contact details and pop it into our special raffle letterbox.

“We will draw a name at random on 22nd December 2023 and we’ll check their answer is correct before we contact the winner directly. The winner has time to collect their prize as we are open until Christmas Eve.

“Shop at the SJT features some of the local area’s most eclectic talents, showcasing their creations in this iconic, listed building.

“All our Makers are delighted to help make festive shopping easier and an enjoyable experience as Christmas approaches.”

Stephen Joseph’s production of Beauty and the Beast starts on December 1 and finishes on December 30.