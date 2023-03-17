Scene where man's body found inside clothes recycling bin in Scarborough closed down as family informed
The death of a man whose body was found in a clothes recycling bin in Scarborough is not being treated as suspicious.
North Yorkshire Police confirmed the scene in Newby and Scalby Community Hall’s car park has now been closed down.
Officers were called at 6am this morning by a member of the public who discovered the body.
The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers and a file has been prepared for the coroner.
A multi-agency operation was launched with specialist investigation teams and a large cordon was in place for much of this morning around the village hall and Scalby Tennis Courts.