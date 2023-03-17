News you can trust since 1882
Scene where man's body found inside clothes recycling bin in Scarborough closed down as family informed

The death of a man whose body was found in a clothes recycling bin in Scarborough is not being treated as suspicious.

By George Buksmann
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:04 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 16:04 GMT

North Yorkshire Police confirmed the scene in Newby and Scalby Community Hall’s car park has now been closed down.

Officers were called at 6am this morning by a member of the public who discovered the body.

The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers and a file has been prepared for the coroner.

A police cordon was in place at the community hall for much of this morning.
A multi-agency operation was launched with specialist investigation teams and a large cordon was in place for much of this morning around the village hall and Scalby Tennis Courts.

Officers are keen to assure the public that there are no suspicious circumstances.
