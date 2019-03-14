School children from around Scarborough area to compete at 2019 Rock Challenge

Six teams from around the Scarborough area will take to the stage at the 2019 Rock Challenge and J Rock tour in what is sure to be great evening of entertainment at York Barbican.

Youngsters from Graham School in Scarborough, Malton School, Welburn Hall School near Kirkbymoorside and Pocklington Community Junior School will take on other teams from Bedale and York at the challenge, which is on a week on Monday (Mar 25).

The Rock Challenge is an excellent opportunity for the 200 young people involved to perform in a professional venue. This experience encourages an adrenalin-based high gained through performing, rather than using tobacco, alcohol or other drugs.

Teams will have up to eight minutes to perform their chosen theme to an audience made up of family, friends, VIPs, sponsors and a panel of industry professionals.

A variety of themes each year range from the tackling of current social issues to the retelling of real-life events or fictional pieces, with every aspect of the performance devised, designed and created by the students and teachers.