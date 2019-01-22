See how Bridlington seafront could be transformed

A new look for Bridlington's seafront is set to go on display to the public next week.

Designs for the re-landscaping of the area between Garrison Square and East Riding Leisure centre will be shown at an exhibition at Bridlington Spa.

How Garrison Square could be transformed

There will be an opportunity for members of the public to view the plans and speak to officers and the designers on Thursday, January 31, between 2pm and 6pm, and Friday, February 1 from 10am until 2pm.

IN PICTURES: 10 images which show Bridlington of the future

The regeneration scheme includes works to Garrison Square to be carried out as part of the Bridlington Quay Townscape Heritage project.

CllrAndy Burton, portfolio holder for economic investment and planning delivery at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This is an exciting scheme and will enhance the urban realm on the seafront.”

The plans will be available to see at www.bridlingtonrenaissance.com after the consultation.