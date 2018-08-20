See inside the luxury Yorkshire hotel where Britney Spears stayed during her Scarborough gig

Pop princess Britney Spears stayed at this Georgian country house hotel in the Yorkshire countryside during her visit to Scarborough.

The singer, 36, played to thousands of fans on Friday night in a groundbreaking outdoor concert at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Fans speculated on whether the popstar would stay in one of the town's seafront hotels - but Britney is believed to have instead chosen a luxury bolthole in the countryside.

She and her entourage booked rooms at Hackness Grange, which lies on the edge of the North York Moors National Park.

The Grade II-listed, 19th-century manor house is surrounded by 17 acres of tranquil parkland and has its own lake, tennis court and croquet lawn, with trout fishing available nearby.

There are 28 en-suite rooms, including a bridal suite and a bedroom with a four-poster bed.

There's also a luxury restaurant and gastropub.

The manor was once the dower house on the Derwent family's estate before it became a hotel. It is privately owned and has recently undergone extensive restoration.

After her stay at Hackness Grange, Britney then headed for Manchester for her next Piece of Me tour date.

Hackness Grange have been approached for further comment.