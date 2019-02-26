See Oscar winner Green Book - coming soon to Whitby Pavilion

Greenbook, winner of 3 Oscars at this year’s Academy Awards will be screened at Whitby Pavilion next month.

The comedy-drama took home the gongs for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best supporting actor for the role played by Mahershala Ali.

Whitby Pavilion will have four screenings in total at 7.30pm on Mondat March 10, Tuesday March 11 and Wednesday March 13 with a matinee screening on Thursday March 14 at 2.30pm

The film tells the story of a working-class Italian-American bouncer who becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist on a tour of venues through the 1960s American South. The Two unlikely travelling companions must navigate the terrifying racism of the deep south in 1962,

Tickets for all upcoming screenings are now on sale and are available from the Whitby Pavilion Box Office (01947) 458899 and via www.whitbypavilion.co.uk