Senna Proctor finishes season with podium finish to help Team VERTU to BTCC title wins

Senna Proctor steps onto the podium for earning third place in race two of the final BTCC meeting of the season at Brands Hatch. Photo by Mat Acton Photography

​​Team VERTU driver Senna Proctor brought the curtain down on the British Touring Car Championship season in fine style at Brands Hatch, as a podium and three points scoring races contributed to two championship titles.

​The Bridlington driver also achieved a highly creditable top 10 finish in the overall standings, a remarkable feat given he was only in the car for part of the season.

On a dramatic final weekend Senna’s teammate Tom Ingram wrapped up a second Drivers’ Championship while the EXCELR8-run team also overcame season-long rivals Alliance Racing to take the Manufacturers’/Constructors’ title for the first time.

Ingram had taken a lead of 33 points into the final round and would be nominated to also score for the Manufacturers’ and Teams’ titles alongside Proctor.

Senna with his father Mark Proctor celebrating his race two podium success after storming through the field from 13th. Photo by Mat Acton Photography

After showing top 10 pace in his Hyundai i30N Fastback during free practice there was disappointment for Proctor in Saturday qualifying when he ended up 13th on the grid.

Tyre strategy for race day saw Proctor opting for the slower medium compound tyre for race one. Whilst others around him were on the quicker soft option tyre.

Running in the midfield pack, Proctor battled hard and maintained a points scoring position and valuable Manufacturers’ points.

For race two Ingram and Proctor both bolted on the soft tyre. Ingram used it to full effect as he wrapped up a second championship title in fine style. Proctor provided plenty of reason to cheer as he stormed through the field to take third spot - ensuring that the Manufacturers’ and Teams’ titles would go to the wire.

Senna Proctor at Brands Hatch battling former champion Gordon Sheddon on his way from 13th to 3rd in race two. Photo by Mat Acton Photography

With the Drivers’ title secured, focus turned to the remaining two titles for the finale, with Team VERTU drivers now on the medium rubber.

Ingram and Proctor took sixth and eighth places and the valuable team points meaning Team VERTU could grab the Manufacturers’/Constructors’ title by three points. That capped the most successful season yet for the team in Britain’s premier racing series.

Proctor said: “When I messed up in qualifying, I wondered if the team had made the wrong decision to nominate me for Manufacturer points, but I’m so proud to have battled back and played my part in helping the team lift the title.

“Race day was fantastic, particularly race two when we bolted on the soft tyre and came through to the podium. To then come back in at the end of race three and realise we’d taken the title was fantastic, and is great for the whole team.

Senna Proctor puts his arm around teammate Tom Ingram congratulating him on the win Race 2 and securing the 2025 BTCC Driver’s Championship. Photo by Mat Acton Photography

“To equal my best ever championship finish in 10th having missed the first three rounds of the season is brilliant and it could have been ever better without some bad luck in recent events. It’s all credit to the team for the effort they put in, hopefully we can go again for a full season in 2026.”

Justina Williams, Team VERTU Team Owner, said: “It’s honestly difficult to know what to say at the end of a season like this. It’s been absolutely fantastic and to come away from it with two championship titles is amazing, and it’s down to the hard work of every single person who has been involved this year.

“The drivers have done a brilliant job on track but they wouldn’t have been able to score the wins and podium finishes that have carried us to the titles without all of the effort that goes on behind the scenes to make this possible.

“This truly is a team effort and I’m amazingly proud of every single man and woman that has played their part in 2025. We are also extremely grateful for the support of Vertu and all of our Team Partners, as this success wouldn't be possible without them."

