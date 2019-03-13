Sex offender Scott Simpson is arrested after police appeal

A wanted man, who was thought to be in Scarborough or Bridlington, has been arrested less than 24 hours after a police appeal.

Scott Simpson was jailed for three years in June 2016 for sex offences and was released from prison on licence in February - but failed to comply with the conditions.

Police said he was originally from Malton but now lives in Scunthorpe and has links to Scarborough. They also suggested he could be in Bridlington.

North Yorkshire Police said he was arrested this morning after contacting the force.