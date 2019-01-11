Shock at the sudden death of popular East Ayton man, aged 42, just a day after being at the heart of village's community

A much-loved resident of East Ayton died aged 42, just a day after a busy New Year’s Day, during which he was at the heart of his village's community.

Peter Taylor was well-known by all for his enthusiastic and kind nature, as well as for supporting events within the village.

Peter Taylor (left) with father Ernest on the Grand Turk, in Whitby

“To be honest he was always involved in something,” his father, Ernest Taylor, said.

“He did the tug of war for 21 years, and was always at the front. He was a well-built, fit lad. He always loved being a part of the tug of war, and to do it for all that time showed how committed he was to being such a part of it.

“He’d always support anything that went on within the village. That was the kind of man that he was. He had a heart of gold.”

Mr Taylor, a gardener and taxi driver, died following a hectic New Year’s Day schedule, which saw him go to work in the morning, take part in the Ayton tug of way, go to the Whitby Town vs. Scarborough Athletic match before going home to watch Tottenham take on Cardiff City on TV.

But when it came to football, it was his love of Scarborough Athletic that won out above anything else in football.

Peter attended the match between the Seadogs and Whitby Town at the Turnbull Ground on New Year’s Day with his sister, Nicola.

“He was so proud to see Scarborough return to the town after so many years away,” his mother, Joyce Taylor, said.

“He’d go and watch them whenever he could and was always a big supporter of the club. He’d always want to see them do well.

“He was just proud to see everything that the club had achieved and to see the town supporting them in their masses again after so many years out of the town.”

Peter was also a very keen cricketer, darts player and gym goer, aiming to keep himself fit whenever he could.

“He always enjoyed his cricket,” Ernest added.

“He wasn’t the best, and I think he only played for the third team at Forge Valley, but he really loved it.

“He also liked his darts as well, whether he was watching it on TV or playing it for Cellar’s Bar. It was always something that he really enjoyed.

“He kept himself fit, he would go to the gym regularly and look after himself.

“If he could get involved in it he would, he was a great supporter of a lot of things.”

He leaves behind his sister, Nicola, parents Ernest and Joyce, and beloved fiancé Lucy.

Peter’s funeral will take place at Woodlands Crematorium on Thursday 17th January, 2019 at 12 noon.