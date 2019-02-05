Shocking murder of Bridlington guest house owner Bei Carter to feature on TV programme

A murder which stunned the Bridlington community five years ago is to be featured in a new TV true crime series.

The third episode of What the Killer Did Next looks at the case of Bei Carter, who was killed in her B&B in Marshall Avenue by John Heald in July 2014

In the programme, actor Philip Glenister, best known for his role in Life On Mars, sheds light on some of the most callous and violent murders in recent years, by examining what the killer did after committing murder.

Hotelier Bei Carter was found dead in her Bridlington guest house by her husband Terry. With only three guests at the hotel, two of whom were accounted for at the time of the murder, police attention turned to Heald, who had just checked in to the B&B.

After Bei’s murder, John visited a nearby Tesco branch and bought a mobile phone. He texted a friend saying “I think I’ve just killed someone”.

CCTV footage traced him as he went on the run for seven days, before he eventually made his way back to his native South Yorkshire. With several days passing and no sightings of John the police issue public appeals for more information which lead to several reports of public sightings.

After evading police capture by lying low in a woodland near Rotherham, Heald surfaced at a nearby café where the owner recognised and reported him to the police, who arrested him soon after.

The ensuing investigation found that Heald was already on the run from police in South Yorkshire after he faced rape charges. During the court hearing, Heald admitted to Bei’s murder but stated it was not deliberate or pre-meditated. However, before he could be sentenced, he hanged himself in his cell.

What the Killer Did Next features interviews with serious crime detectives, defence lawyers and expert criminologists and psychologists to unpick the killer's mind-set and understand their motive.

The new series of What The Killer Did Next continues on the Crime And Investigation channel on Monday, February 25, at 9pm. The series is available on catch up and on demand services.