Shoebox charity in appeal for new home

THE organiser of a charity which helps put the smile on thousands of children’s faces each Christmas has issued an appeal for premises which can be used as a processing centre in Scarborough.

Operation Christmas Child UK sends thousands of shoeboxes full of gifts to kids around the world who otherwise would have no presents to open on Christmas Day.

Last year, 5,500 shoeboxes were sent from Scarborough to eastern Romania after being processed in a temporary warehouse on Sandside by a small army of volunteers.

This year that building is unavailable leaving coordinator Graham Hobson with a familiar problem of searching for a new, temporary home.

He said: “People tend to think we use the same building each year but that’s not the case.

“We rely on the generosity of our local business community to help. We have looked at various empty premises but haven’t been able to get anything fixed up so far.

“The building would be needed for six weeks from the last week in October until the middle of December. It would have to be rent-free although Operation Christmas Child pay utility bills.”

If anybody can help Operation Christmas Child they can email Mr Hobson at grahamhobson452@outlook.com or call home on 01723 351317 or 07544 173 798.