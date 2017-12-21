SIMON SMITH: Good start will mean nothing if we don’t kick on

I have to say I’m delighted with how we’ve approached this season to this point.

The guys have been really committed to the cause and had you asked me if we’d take being second in the table at Christmas on the back of a 91-7 win, we’d have snapped your arm off.

Saturday’s win was fantastic and not just because of the one-sided scoreline.

The attitude of the players and the fact they didn’t take their foot off the gas was admirable.

It’s so easy when the opposition lose their discipline to drop to their level, so to maintain our standards and keep playing our game was good to watch.

The game was won by half-time, but the fact we scored about the same amount of points in the second half shows the appetite of this group of players.

Captain Matty Jones had the whole back row up on the chairs in the clubhouse afterwards to perform the man of the match rituals and I don’t think he was far wrong.

Aaron Wilson was named man of the match by the sponsors, which was also fair enough as he put in a good performance, but Ben Martin and Euan Govier were equally as impressive alongside him.

I did have to tell the guys that I’ve had a bigger win than that when I was playing for my University side, and that was when it was four points for a try too.

I’ll have to check, but I think you’d have to go back a long, long way to find a bigger league win in Scarborough’s history.

Having said all that, all of this positivity will count for nothing if we fall away in 2018 and end up sixth in the table.

We have to maintain that drive, ambition and skill level that has put us in a good position to challenge for promotion.

That starts with Selby away and then a huge clash with table-toppers York at Silver Royd on January 13, and to be able to come away with positive results, we need to be at our best and also to be match fit.

We’ve spoken to the players about being sensible over the Christmas break.

We will be training over that time to keep things ticking over, but the guys have to look after themselves.

If they have one too many mince pies and don’t do any training, we’ll find ourselves in a tricky spot when we come to take on Selby and York,