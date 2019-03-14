SIMON SMITH: Second-half performance saw us home

It took us a while to get going in our 49-12 win at home to struggling Consett on Saturday.

We really did struggle for rhythm in the first half and were 12-5 ahead with the elements behind us just before the interval.

It was a disjointed performance and it is hard to explain really.

When you play against the struggling side, for one reason or another, it is hard to get up for it and perform.

Luckily, two brilliant tries from Sam Dawson and Matty Jones sent us in at the break 28-5 to the good and we never looked back after that.

We were exceptional in the second half and our class really did tell in the end.

I thought Drew Govier was outstanding once again and played to a very consistent level.

Aaron Wilson was another who impressed me - he put in a fantastic defensive display and deserves mentioning.

Dawson was awarded the man of the match plaudits, and he also had an excellent game.

It is great to know that the belief is still there among the lads that they can turn it on and really put teams to the sword when they’re playing to their best.

All of our rivals won on Saturday too, including the promotion-chasers in North One West who we could meet in a play-off contest if we finish in second position.

We have a rest weekend coming up and will be using that to full effect.

The Vikings are on the road at BP Chemicals on Saturday, but I doubt we’ll give anyone a run out.

Having the rest weekends away from cup games has really helped this year and helped recharge the batteries when needed.