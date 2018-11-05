Sinkhole appears on pavement on Valley Road, Scarborough

A sinkhole has appeared on the pavement on Valley Road, almost underneath Valley Bridge.

This is currently being investigated by the local authorities which have suspended on-street parking.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire County Council said: "Highways engineers today inspected a hole that has appeared on the footway on Valley Road, Scarborough. The void beneath the footway is approximately 1.2 metres deep.

"We have protected the area and will carry out investigations tomorrow morning. We have asked the Borough Council to suspend the on-street parking bays adjacent to the void."