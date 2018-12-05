Sirius Minerals to hold apprenticeship event in Scarborough tonight

Sirius Minerals is holding an information evening in Scarborough tonight (Dec 5) following the recent announcement of its new engineering apprenticeship scheme, which will train 50 new apprentices.

The event is open to anyone who is interested in applying for an Advanced Engineering Technician apprenticeship on Sirius Minerals’ North Yorkshire polyhalite project.

Potential applicants will have the opportunity to meet representatives from Sirius and its training provider, the Tees Valley-based TTE Technical Training Group.

Staff from both companies will give a short presentation and will be available to answer any questions.

The information session will take place between 6pm and 7.30pm in Scarborough at Sirius Minerals, Resolution House, Lake View, Eastfield, YO11 3ZB. Parking is available on site.

A further event will be held in Whitby on Monday December 10 in the Northern Lights Suite at Whitby Pavilion.

Sirius recently announced that it will be taking 50 people on as part of its new apprenticeship programme and has opened applications for the first ten to start in September 2019. The four-year course will focus on developing a sound knowledge of electrical, mechanical and instrumentation engineering principles and putting these into practice.

Matt Parsons, General Manager External Affairs, for Sirius Minerals. said: “As part of our commitment to growing a local workforce, it’s our priority to generate an awareness of these apprenticeships, which will prepare people for long-term roles in the company, to those who live in the area.

“We would like to reassure people who cannot make either of the events that they will be held in the future and we will make sure that all the information about these opportunities is made available on our website.”

TTE Technical Training Group is the UK’s leading provider of technical training to the oil and gas, process, manufacturing and engineering sectors, and offers training in its state-of-the-art engineering training facility in Middlesbrough.

