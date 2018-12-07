Six people arrested in Scarborough for drink driving in just one week

Six people have been arrested for drink driving in Scarborough, with one man over 60s caught being more than three and a half times the legal limit.

The arrests have been made during the first week of North Yorkshire Police's drink drive campaign in which officers arrested a total of 21 people across the region.

On average, those arrested have recorded breathalyser readings of almost twice the legal drink drive limit, with one man in Scarborough being more than three-and-a-half times over.

Five motorists were arrested within the first 24 hours of the campaign – three in York, one in Scarborough and one in Harrogate. The youngest was aged 17.

Eight have been charged and bailed to appear in front of magistrates so far.

The shocking numbers have prompted traffic officers to reiterate their warning: “If you drink and drive, we will catch you”.

Traffic Sergeant Andy Morton, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Already we’re encountering people who have ignored our warnings and decided to make the wrong decisions. It’s simple – if you’re selfish enough to drink and drive, we will catch you.

“Every year, we warn people not to drive after drinking or taking drugs. And at this time of year every year, intoxicated drivers end up in our cells and in the courts, where they lose their licence and are hit with heavy fines, driving bans and even prison sentences.

“So this year, we’re aiming our drink drive message at a different group of motorists – people who’d never dream of drinking and driving.

“We hope law-abiding motorists can help us keep the roads safe by keeping an eye on friends when they’re out and about and stopping them taking to the road if they’re under the influence.

“We’d also encourage them to pass on information about drink or drug drivers by calling us on 101.”

The campaign is organised by 95 Alive, the York and North Yorkshire Road Safety Partnership comprising, North Yorkshire County Council, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, North Yorkshire Police , City of York Council, District Councils and Community Safety.

Police will be out in force, carrying out stop checks at all times of the day and night, including early mornings to detect those who are still over the limit from the night before.

They will also be targeting known offenders and key locations throughout the county.

Road safety partnership 95 Alive will be holding road safety events throughout the county during December.