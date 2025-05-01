Skipper Casey Rudd hits superb 143 in Bridlington CC win at Patrington

Bridlington CC claimed a superb win at Patrington. Photo by TCF Photography

​An excellent century from Bridlington skipper Casey Rudd helped the Dukes Park earn a 148-run success at Patrington in the YLPN Premier Division Two on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Rudd won the toss and opted to bat and the decision reaped rich dividends as he and fellow opener Jordan Baker racked up a superb first-wicket stand of 208 in 34 overs.

Baker fell an agonising nine runs short of a century, clean-bowled by Matthew Dixon, having struck 14 fours and a couple of sixes in his 109-ball innings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Norman then joined his skipper at the crease, sharing a second-wicket partnership of 69 with Rudd, the latter falling for a stunning 143 from 137 deliveries, including 25 fours and a six.

Norman went on to hit 44 in 37 balls – which included seven fours and a six, Calum Hatton 23 in 17 deliveries and Josh Harvey 15no as Bridlington amassed an imposing total of 338-4 in 50 overs.

Dixon was the pick of the home bowling attack with 2-80 in his 13 overs.

Patrington made a strong start to this difficult run-chase, openers Dan Fincham and captain Ashley McKinlay, putting on 74 runs in just 11.3 overs for the first wicket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Fincham’s departure for 37, McKinlay swiftly fell for 33, all-rounder Hatton taking both wickets.

Ben Butler was the next man to fall, again Hatton clean-bowling him for 16 to reduce the home side to 110-3.

Only one more run had been added to the total when Jamie McKinley was caught by Steven Janney off the bowling of Adam Newington for 1.

Dixon (17) then became Hatton’s fourth wicket to leave the home side on 133-5, Sam Wragg claiming the catch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrington rallied with a sixth-wicket stand of 38 to give themselves a brief glimmer of hope, but Glenn Ratcliffe was then dismissed by Ricky Robinson, Wragg bagging the catch once again.

Janney then snapped up a couple more wickets and Robinson another wicket also as well as a run-out by the combination of Hatton and Wragg to send the hosts crashing from 171-5 to 190 all out in 43.4 overs.

Hatton finished with top figures of 4-61 in 13 overs.

Brid will host Harrogate 2nds this Saturday.