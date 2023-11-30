SNOW: Two cars leave the road in separate incidents on the North York Moors
At 9.13pm, crews from Pickering and Kirbymoorside responded in the adverse weather conditions to a road traffic collision involving a vehicle on its side in the beck.
On arrival of the fire crews the casualties were already out the vehicle and in a safe location.
Crews assisted with the safe transport of all the casualties to be left in the care of the Paramedics at Pickering Fire Station.
At 9.17pm, crews from Stokesley and the Argocat from Kirbymoorside Fire Station responded to a female trapped on the North York Moors in adverse weather conditions at Danby.
The female’s vehicle had slid into a ditch and a local farmer had towed her out prior to the crews arrival.
The female had sustained no injuries and was able to drive home after crews had made it to her to help.