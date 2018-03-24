St Augustine’s Easter concert ‘the best one to date’

The St Augustine’s Easter Concert recently took place in front of a full house at Westborough Methodist Church.

It featured all the school ensembles, orchestra, junior jazz orchestra, sajo, junior choir, male voice choir and senior choir. Also taking part was the St Peter’s Primary School Orchestra who played Stand by Me and the Stephan Joseph Funky Choir who joined the jazzorchestras in performing Proud Mary featuring Asha Adey on lead vocals.

A spokesperson said: “This was the best concert to date with the pupils showing musicianship beyond their years.”