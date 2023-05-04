News you can trust since 1882
St Laurence's Church, Scalby, invites the community to celebrate the Coronation with them

St Laurence's Church in Scalby will host a series of events to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and they are inviting members of the local community to join them.

By Lesley NewtonContributor
Published 4th May 2023, 08:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 08:24 BST

On Friday, May 5, from 6-7pm there will be a prayer vigil for the new King at St Laurence's Church.

Tower Bell Captain Alan Grundy and his team of ringers will will be ringing a quarter peal of bells on the Coronation Day itself, May 6, consisting of 1320 changes lasting 45 minutes.

They propose to start ringing at about 3.30pm.

The Bellringing Team at St Laurence'sThe Bellringing Team at St Laurence's
The Bellringing Team at St Laurence's
The church's handbell ringers will perform from 10.45am before the All-Age Coronation Service at the church on Sunday May 7 which starts at the later than usual time of 11am.

After the service everyone will enjoy a bring and share buffet lunch.

St Laurence's ChurchSt Laurence's Church
St Laurence's Church
Related topics:CoronationCharles IIIScalby