St Peter’s sports stars shine to take fifth spot at county event

After St Peter’s won the Scarborough Primary Schools’ Indoor Athletics event, 20 boys and girls from Years 5 and 6 travelled to Catterick to compete in the North Yorkshire School Games finals.

There were nine finalist school teams, representing York, Harrogate, Richmond, Scarborough, Ryedale & Whitby, Craven and Selby.

All the teams were excited by the atmosphere of the occasion and were keen to impress.

Each team cheered on the athletes from their area along with the games mascot, Teddy the Terrier.

Moments before the events, each team had a chance to practice and warm up.

The events consisted of triple jump, long jump, speed bounce, vertical jump and javelin, plus a range of relays such as the parlaf relay, the 1x4 team relay, the 2x2 team relay and the newly-introduced under-over relay.

Every team member put in 100% effort into each event, but the competition was very strong.

Josh Greening, the St Peter’s sports co-ordinator, also took part in the teachers javelin event and earned a well-deserved second place.

After the events had finished, the St Peter’s team waited for the announcements to see where they had placed and heard they had finished fifth.

The commentator estimated there were around 500 schools in North Yorkshire, placing St Peters in the top 1% for the indoor athletics competition in the county.