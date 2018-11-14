Staff threatened with knife during robbery in Ramshill Road Sainsbury's store, Scarborough

A man has appeared in court following a knifepoint robbery at the Sainsbury's store on Ramshill Road.

At around 5.10pm on Sunday, 11 November a man entered the shop, threatened staff with a knife and ordered the tills to be opened.

He then left with some cash.

Police said no-body was injured but staff were left shocked and shaken.

Officers attended the incident and identified the suspect from CCTV.

He was located in El Gringo's restaurant at 5.30pm. He was arrested and taken into police custody.

The 31-year-old appeared at York Magistrates Court yesterday (Tuesday) charged with robbery, possession of a bladed article and affray.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at York Crown Court on 10 December.