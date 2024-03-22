Staithes and Runswick RNLI launch to yacht after mayday call three miles off Staithes
The lifeboat launched at 2.15pm and was alongside the casualty vessel by 2.25pm.
With a member of the Staithes and Runswick lifeboat crew on board, it was established the vessel had suffered engine failure and had damaged sails.
The lone skipper was also unwell and had to be taken from the vessel onto Staithes and Runswick RNLI's Atlantic 85 lifeboat and taken to Whitby, where the boat was alongside Whitby lifeboat station at 2.54pm, to be passed to Whitby Coastguard officers.
A local trawler had offered assistance to the casualty and his yacht, also responding to the Mayday.
To avoid the yacht becoming a hazard to navigation, the trawler took up the tow to Whitby with a volunteer crew member from Staithes and Runswick onboard the casualty vessel.
Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat then returned to the trawler which was by now approaching Whitby harbour.
The lifeboat took over the tow once inside of the piers in Whitby, this method being the most practical way of bringing the yacht alongside at Whitby harbour to waiting harbour officers at 3.37pm.
Luke Hutchinson, RNLI Helm said of the rescue: “This is a prime example of seafarers coming together to help fellow seafarers when in their time of need."
Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat was rehoused and ready for service at 4.41pm.
The RNLI advises anyone heading out to sea in a yacht or boat to remember to take a means of contacting the shore and other vessels such as a VHF radio.