Staithes Coastguard were called to eight incidents in six days - Image credit: Staithes Coastguard

Staithes Coastguard cover a large proportion of the North Yorkshire coast and we tasked to attend incidents from Redcar to Runswick Bay.

On Monday (August 21) at 1.40pm they were paged to assist a person in difficulty in the sea at Redcar.

On Tuesday (August 22) at 11:37am they were paged to assist Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust with a person that had slipped and suffered a fractured humerus at Runswick Bay.

Boulby Cliffs - Image credit: Staithes Coastguard

On Wednesday (August 23) at 12 noon they were paged after a Mayday was heard over VHF, believed to be in the area of Boulby mast. Nothing untoward was found.

At 4.53pm they were paged to assist Cleveland Police with an incident at Huntcliff, Saltburn.

On Thursday (August 24) at 11.40am they were paged to a person that had slipped on the descent down to Port Mulgrave and suffered serious leg injuries. Team members proceeded to James Cook University Hospital to prepare the helicopter landing site as Helicopter “Rescue 912” was used to transport the person from Port Mulgrave to the hospital.

At 10.44pm they were paged to assist Redcar Coastguard with a possible medical incident on Redcar beach. Nothing untoward was found.

On Friday (August 25) at 10.03pm they were paged to assist Cleveland Police with an incident at Huntcliff.

On Saturday (August 26), at 3,53pm, they were paged to assist Redcar Coastguard Rescue team and North East Ambulance Service NHS Trust with the extraction of a person with leg injuries.

A spokesperson for Staithes Coastguard said: “A big thank you to our colleagues at Whitby Coastguard and Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team who we worked with throughout the week.

“As well as the above we have carried out maintenance at our station, including the washing of our three 250 meter ropes!

“Boulby Cliffs are the tallest cliffs on the East coast of England at a height of 203 meters, this means Staithes Coastguard rescue team have longer ropes than most other teams around the country!

