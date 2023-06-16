News you can trust since 1882
Staithes lifeboat called out to rescue two people cut off by the tide

Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat was tasked by Humber Coastguard to two young people who were cut off by the tide south of Penny Nab yesterday (June 15).
By Duncan Atkins
Published 16th Jun 2023, 07:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 07:16 BST

They were seen walking around Penny Nab but not returning by a member of the public.

As the Staithes and Runswick’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat made its way out of the harbour the volunteer crew saw two adults and two children trying to make their way back between Penny Nab and Staithes’ south pier.

The Coastguard requested the crew to watch while this happened

Staithes lifeboat.
The lifeboat rounded Penny Steel and a visual of the two females was gained.

The sea was calm enough for the lifeboat to be driven in close to shore and held in shallow water while one crew member helped the casualties wade to the lifeboat.

Once all were aboard, the lifeboat returned to the station and landed the casualties safe and well.