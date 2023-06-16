They were seen walking around Penny Nab but not returning by a member of the public.

As the Staithes and Runswick’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat made its way out of the harbour the volunteer crew saw two adults and two children trying to make their way back between Penny Nab and Staithes’ south pier.

The Coastguard requested the crew to watch while this happened

Staithes lifeboat.

The lifeboat rounded Penny Steel and a visual of the two females was gained.

The sea was calm enough for the lifeboat to be driven in close to shore and held in shallow water while one crew member helped the casualties wade to the lifeboat.