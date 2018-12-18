Star of TV’s Knightmare to appear at Sci-Fi Scarborough

Sci-Fi Scarborough can confirm that cult TV legend and Knightmare dungeon master Hugo Myatt will be appearing at the popular convention at Scarborough Spa next April.

Hugo Myatt played the role of Treguard of Dunshelm, the dungeon master and presenter of the Children’s ITV game series Knightmare throughout all eight series of its run, between 1987 and 1994.

Event co-organiser Steve Dickinson said: “It’s times like these when you look back and think you’ve had a really interesting guest presence over the last five years and realise you were totally wrong.

“Hugo Myatt is a legend to kids and students alike of the late 80s early 90s and has really created an unreal reaction on social media on his announcement.

“His attendance at SFS 2019 is hotly anticipated to say the least.”

Myatt met Tim Child, the creator of Knightmare, while he was working as line producer on Anglia Television’s regional news programme About Anglia with his wife, the then-presenter Christine Webber.

Child believed that Myatt was ideal for a dungeon master role, and arranged to make a pilot for a show he entitled Dungeon Doom.

A few months after the first pilot a second pilot was made, which was renamed Knightmare. The second pilot was successful and a full series was commissioned.

Myatt’s Treguard became the only character to appear consistently throughout all

112 episodes that were made over Knightmare’s eight series.

For tickets click here or here for the Scarborough Spa site.

You can also pick up tickets from the venue box office or Mojo’s Music Café on Victoria Road, Scarborough, to avoid any booking fees. Tickets will also be available on the weekend at the event box office.