STEVE KITTRICK: Young guns make it a positive night

I thought there were an awful lot of plusses we can take out of Tuesday night’s North Riding FA Senior Cup win at Redcar.

The young lads came into the side and acquitted themselves really well.

That experience we do them no end of good and will hopefully help in their progression.

People can see around town that we are not frightened of throwing these young lads into the side and it will reap its rewards in the future.

Our Under-19 managers Denny Ingram and Ryan Blott like to play football, as we do in the first team, so that allows these lads to come in and continue what they are doing.

It was great for George Walmsley to score his goal and I thought he took it really well.

He is somebody we could continue to use in the squad because he has great pace and that is something that defenders hate.

I thought that Aidan Thurston did really well at left-back and there were plenty of positives from the other lads.

They will all continue to learn their game and in 12 months time, I’m expecting them to have cone on leaps and bounds with us.

We have a bit of a break from the action this weekend and next Tuesday, there comes a time when you need exactly that.

We have played a lot of football in the opening few months of the season, the lads are tired and it catches up with you, as it does with every team.

Saturday showed this when we lost against a very good Farsley team.

We were running on empty and in addition to that, we picked up a few injuries as well.

We have now lost Luke Dean for between six and eight weeks because he needs an operation on his knee.

Bailey Gooda went off with a hamstring injury and Jamie Forrester broke his nose just as we were leaving the changing room.

He was just turning round and Wally (James Walshaw) caught him with his elbow.

At the time it was a bit too late to change things around and he said he was alright, so Jamie went out there and got on with it.

We will be having a good session on Saturday in training and then we will get back to it.

By the time out next game at home to Marine comes around, all the batteries will be fully charged.