STEVE ROBERTS: We have to stick together as a positive group

It has been a full-on week since taking over as interim manager, my phone just hasn’t stopped.

One thing I do want to say is that I am so thankful for the messages of support I have received, it just shows that everyone is right behind the club.

It is now all about decisions as we head into this weekend’s game at Buxton.

Obviously, I have had to deal with this kind of situation while I have been manager of the Under-19s and the Under-21s.

For me it is down to handling how best to deal with the players that are being left out, making sure we keep together as a group.

I’ll be letting the lads know who is in the team on Friday, so that will give them time to focus their energy. Hopefully that will stop any unrest, so we can go to Buxton as a positive group.

I’m confident in the squad we have, maybe at this moment in time it just needs that bit of belief.

The lads have been spot on since I’ve taken over and I’m looking forward to working closely with Dave Merris, Michael Coulson and Tom Morgan, who will all be helping me out.

It will be me making the decisions, but it is great to have such experienced lads to support me.

It has been an exciting few days, but there have been a few nerves, only in a good way though.

If you don’t have that mixture of emotions then I think there must be something wrong with you because taking charge of your hometown club is such a big thing.

Not only do I want to do well for the fans, but also for the town.

I’ve heard that the club are taking a coach over to Buxton on Saturday, so it would be great to be able to give them something to cheer about.

If we get a result on Saturday then I’ll be one of the proudest men in Scarborough.

It isn’t about me though, it is about the club and the push for a place in the play-offs.

If we can all stick together, right across the board, then we’ll stand a great chance of achieving our aims.